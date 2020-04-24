|
Sadly, on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, in his 91st year. Dick Tapscott beloved husband of Alice (nee Cowan)(who resides at Port Perry Place) of 70 years. Deeply missed by his children Dale Muirhead (Carl), Terry Tapscott (Karen), and Dana Tapscott (Lillian). A Loving grandfather of Matthew Tapscott (Shannon), Chad Muirhead (Michelle), Melissa Tapscott (Dawn), Krista Muirhead, Darryl Antler (Amanda), and Kody Antler. Great grandfather of Vincent Kirk/Antler, Charlotte, Liam, and Harrison Tapscott, Ruby Muirhead, and Finn Tapscott. Melvin will be sorely missed by all of his family and friends. In compliance with public health and safety a family Visitation was held at the WAGG FUNERAL HOME, 216 Queen Street in Port Perry (905-985 2171). Interment Groveside Cemetery. A Celebration of his life will be planned for a later date. If desired, memorial donations may be made by cheque to a . Memories, photos and condolences may be shared at www.waggfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 24, 2020