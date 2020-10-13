1/
Mervin Lawrence PATTON
Entered into rest Wednesday, October 7th 2020 in his 87th year at the Peterborough Regional Heath Centre. Retired 25 year employee of Beaver Lumber, Lindsay, Ontario. Beloved husband of Doris (Fisher) for 64 years. Devoted father of John Patton (Betty). Survived by his sisters-in-law Marion Ederer, Marie Plummer, Eileen and her husband David Trethewey. Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents John A. Patton his wife Mary Lillian McGregor also his brother Clare and his wife Jean, sister-in-law Elva and her husband Lloyd Lightfoot, and brothers-in-law Walter Ederer, John Plummer. As per Mervin's wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family interment will take place at Eden Cemetery, Cambray. The family wish to thank the Doctors, Staff, and Emergency service at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre and Mackey Funeral Home. If desired, donations may be made to Diabetes Canada or an organization of your choice and may be made at Mackey Funeral Home or online at www.mackeys.ca


Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 13, 2020.
