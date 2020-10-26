1/1
Mervyn Bruce HUNTER
Peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, October 23, 2020 at Caressant Care, Arthur. Merv Hunter of Burnt River was in his 90th year. Beloved husband for 54 years of the late June Hunter (Rettie). Loving father of Lyndsay Hunter and his wife Melanie of Arthur, and Elizabeth and her husband Jason Smith of Brampton. Merv will be sadly missed by his grandchildren Jessie, Cassie, Luke and Owen. Dear brother of Ken Hunter and his wife Darlene of Omemee and predeceased by Raymond Hunter, Ralph Hunter, Shirley Stacey, Bernice Wilson and Adele Thurston. Brother-in-law of Josie Kordupel of Quebec. Merv will be remembered by many nieces and nephews, along with many extended family and friends. A private family graveside service will take place by invitation only at Burnt River Cemetery. Please note, due to COVID-19 regulations attendance is limited at the cemetery. The family invites friends and family to join them on Wednesday, October 28th at 1:00 p.m. via Facebook Live on the Jardine Funeral Home's social media account: www.facebook.com/jardinefuneralhome. The stream will automatically appear on the Jardine Funeral Home's feed. A celebration of Merv's life will take place once Covid Restrictions have been lifted. Memorial can be made to the Canadian Cancer Society, Alzheimer Society or Ontario Federation of Anglers and Hunters. To leave an online condolence, share a memory or photo please visit: www.jardinefuneralhome.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 26, 2020.
