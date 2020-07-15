1/1
Meryl Rachel HEFFERNAN
Peacefully at St. Joseph's at Fleming on Sunday, July 12, 2020 in her 102nd Year. Beloved wife of the late John Daley and Wilfred Heffernan. Loving mother of Jack Daley (Norma), Gerard Heffernan , Theresa Walsh (Mike) and Joanne Sproule (Kirby). Predeceased by her sons Jim and Daniel. Dear step mom of Jack Heffernan (Sarah) and Joanne Heffernan and predeceased by Mary, Peter and Jim. Dear grandmother of John, Richard, Lisa, Tina, Joe, Dina, Shannon, Greg, Sarah and Matthew. Dear greatgrandmother of Bill, Robert, Mike, Mitchell, Simon, Patrick, Katherine, Eric, Jacob, Nadine, Caleb, Ashley, Sophie, Christopher, Hunter, Lucas, Braydon, Megan, Mikayla and Jack. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Loving daughter of the late Mary (Brown) Ward and Patrick Ward. Predeceased by her siblings Mary Moher, Pearl Lentz, Anne Paplinskie and Tom Ward. A private visitation will be held at Comstock-Kaye Life Celebration Centre 356 Rubidge Street. A private funeral mass will be held at St. Alphonsus Liguori Church, 1066 Western Avenue. Interment St. Peter's Cemetery. Donations to a charity of your choice would be appreciated . On line condolences may be made at www.comstockkaye.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 15, 2020.
