Peacefully at St. Joseph's at Fleming, on Saturday, April 25th, 2020, after a lengthy illness at the age of 75. Michael, beloved son of the late Pete and Jean. Dear brother of Peggy (the late Glen) McConnachie, John (Sheila), Don (Jill), Tom (Doley), Kathy (Randy) Blondeau, Bob (Lorraine), and the late Patsy (surviving spouse Frank) Fitzgerald. Michael will be sadly missed by his many nieces, nephews, and their families. A graveside Celebration of Michael's Life will be held at St. Peter's Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 28, 2020