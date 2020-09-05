It is with great sadness that the family of Michael announce his peaceful passing at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at the age of 69. Michael, cherished husband of Gale and loving father of Daniel (Erica) and Matthew (Jenna). Loved Grandpa to Abigail, Liam, Ella and Miles. Beloved son of Betty and the late Bill Gray. Dear brother of David (Debbie) Gray, John Gray, Joanne Gray, and Louise (Ivan) Passey. Michael was hired as a Mechanical Engineer at GE Nuclear (Peterborough) in 1979, where he worked up until his unexpected death. In 1982 Michael began farming, feeding Peterborough and the surrounding area with fresh holiday turkeys until retiring in 2017. He enjoyed playing music with the the Ron Marenger Big Band, Knightshift, and the Peterborough Concert Band. Michael was an avid pilot who loved flying his Cessna. He was an active member of the Ontario Flying Farmers, and the Canadian Owners and Pilots Association. Michael volunteered his time, and plane, to the Young Eagles and Girls Take Flight programs. Michael was many things to many people: musician, pilot, engineer, the turkey guy, mentor, son, brother, husband, father, grandpa, idol, and all-round good guy. He will be dearly missed. Goodbye Michael, we love you. No formal services will be held, however the family would appreciate memories to be added to Michael's memory wall at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca
. If wished, donations made in Michael's memory to the Canadian Cancer Society
, or Hope Air, would be appreciated.