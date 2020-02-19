|
Passed away unexpectedly on February 8, 2020 at the age of 57 in his home. Beloved son of the late Rick Irwin (Edge) and the late Nancy Irwin (nee Strother), Remembered and sadly missed by sister Judy. Aunt Millie and cousins, Debbie (Kimberly), Carly (David, Sean & Bronwyn), Jeff (deceased), John, Ken, Lisa (Jerry Jr., Kayla & Lindsey), Sallie (Richard, Christie & Zoe), Cinnie (JD & Olivia) and his many friends and relatives in both Toronto & Lindsay areas. Michael was a great lover and photographer of wildlife, loved camping and boating and an all-round good guy. Also sorely missed by his best friend, Max, who is now lovingly being looked after by Dan. Michael has been cremated. No funeral service is scheduled. Interment scheduled for late May, early June at family plot in Barrie. Further notice to follow. Donations to either Ontario Parks or your choice are appreciated and can be made online at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 19, 2020