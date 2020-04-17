Home

Retired 30+ year employee of Quaker Oats Peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Monday, April 13th, 2020, at the age of 73. Michael, of Ennismore, dearly beloved husband of Beverley Stephenson and loving father of Dale and his wife Jennifer Bristowe. Proud, loving Popa of Mason and Madison. Predeceased by parents Neil and Irene. Dear brother of Delores (Larry) Sawula, and the late Bill (Marcelle), Charley (Ann), Neil (Jean), Pat (Diane), Hugh (Mary), and Allan (Kathy). Predeceased by parents-in-law Reg and Marj Stephenson, brothers-in-law Paul (surviving spouse Karen), Dave (Judy), and sister-in-law Nancy (Darryl) Dinsdale of Nashua, New Hampshire, U.S.A. A Celebration of Michael's Life will be held at a later date. If desired, donations in memory of Michael to the would be appreciated. Those we love don't go away Death leaves a Heartache no one can heal Love leaves a memory no one can steal
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 17, 2020
