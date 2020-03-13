Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Jones

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Jones Obituary
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 with his loving wife Dianne, daughter Stephanie and close friends by his side. Michael will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Survived by his daughters Stephanie (Andy), Michelle, Deanna, and Desiree; his sons David, Cory, and Daniel; grandchildren Damon, Kyla, Elijah, and Hope; sisters Veronica, and Pauline (Jerry). Predeceased by his parents Arthur and Edith. Michael will be missed by many. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Peterborough Lions Community Centre (347 Burnham Street, Peterborough) from 6- 9 p.m. If desired, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Society online or condolences may be made through the funeral home. www.CommunityAlternative.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -