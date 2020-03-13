|
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 with his loving wife Dianne, daughter Stephanie and close friends by his side. Michael will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Survived by his daughters Stephanie (Andy), Michelle, Deanna, and Desiree; his sons David, Cory, and Daniel; grandchildren Damon, Kyla, Elijah, and Hope; sisters Veronica, and Pauline (Jerry). Predeceased by his parents Arthur and Edith. Michael will be missed by many. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Peterborough Lions Community Centre (347 Burnham Street, Peterborough) from 6- 9 p.m. If desired, donations may be made to Alzheimer's Society online or condolences may be made through the funeral home. www.CommunityAlternative.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 13, 2020