Peacefully, surrounded by family at Hospice Peterborough on Monday, October 12, 2020, in his 72nd year. Mike was the beloved son of the late James O'Brien and Muriel O'Brien (nee Brooks). Long time partner of Janine McDonald. Cherished Father to Leahann O'Brien (Teri Windley), and Miranda O'Brien (Rob Audette). Loved as a Father by Michael McDonald (Ashley Staudt) and Nicholas McDonald. Proud Grandpa to Lyla; as well as Ethan, Zoey, Kayden, Sawyer, and Max who also loved him as Big Mike. Loving brother of Sharon Weston (Wayne), John O'Brien, Ade O'Brien (Paulette), Brian O'Brien, Andy O'Brien, as well as the late Jim and Patsy O'Brien, and Susie Harron (Art). Mike will be sadly missed by many nieces, nephews, and their families. He will also be missed by his many friends, the Falcon Flyers and the folks at the Puck 'N Pint. The family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Hospice Peterborough for their remarkable care and support. Memorial visiting will be held at Ashburnham Funeral Home, 840 Armour Road on Saturday, October 24, from 2 - 5 p.m. A celebration of life will follow at a later date, to be announced. If desired, donations to Hospice Peterborough are welcome. DUE TO COVID 19 REGULATIONS, REGISTRATION FOR VISITATION IS REQUIRED and you may RSVP on Michael's obituary page at www.AshburnhamFuneral.ca
or by calling 705-740-0444.