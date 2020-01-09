|
|
(WWII, RAF Flight Sergeant) Passed away peacefully at Peterborough Regional Health Centre, with family at his side, on Sunday, December 29, 2019. Michael of Peterborough, formerly of Bedford, England, was 94 years of age. Beloved husband of the late Irene (Burnell). Dear father of Michael Jr. (Gayle) of Newcastle. Loving grandfather of Nicole (Scott Snowden) and Shari (Jim Piper). Great-grandfather of Brycen, Jordan, Alex and Jesse. Brother of the late Norman Willoughby (surviving wife Mary). Dear friend of Leslie and Rick Rooney and many other relatives and friends. A Sales Manager with White Consolidated Industries, before Michael and Irene owned and operated Waubic Inn on the Severn River for over 20 years. He had many boating friends and was famous for doing all the cooking, while working with Irene to make everyone feel comfortable and welcome. Cremation entrusted to Community Alternative Funeral Home. If desired, donations in Michael's memory may be made to the . Condolence notes may be made at www.CommunityAlternative.ca