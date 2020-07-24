October 30, 1971-July 10, 2020 It is with heavy hearts the family of Mike Oliver announce his sudden passing after a brief battle with cancer, surrounded by his loving family at the PRHC on July 10, 2020. Those who are left to cherish his memory are his beloved children, Natasha (Kyle), Bradley, Sakura and their mother Katrina. Mike will be sadly missed by his mother, Judy (Barry) and his siblings, Barry, Cindy (Richard) and Steven. Mike was a loving and caring grandfather to Kenna and was eagerly awaiting the birth of his first grandson due to be born late September. His memory will be treasured by many nieces, nephews and friends. Mike was predeceased by his loving father Barry Oliver. Mike will be dearly missed by everyone who had the opportunity to meet him. To honor Mike's memory a Celebration of his life will take place at 1032 Centre Line, Selwyn, on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 3:00 p.m The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to the staff at PRHC, Hospice and the Peterborough Cancer Clinic for all the help and support they provided during Mikes battle.



