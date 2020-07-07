1/1
Michael Rasenberg
Michael Rasenberg entered into rest with his children at his side on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the age of 55. Fondly remembered by his children Tyler (Abby) Rasenberg and Jessica Rasenberg and their mom Lori Rasenberg. Dear friend Sherry Lynn Riddell. Survived by his bother Tony (Helen) Rasenberg, and sisters Joanne (Ralph) Lloyd, Elly Rasenberg (Dave) and remembered by his nieces and nephews. In keeping with Michael's wishes cremation will take place. Memorial donations to the Ross Memorial Hospital Foundation ICU department may be made at the Mackey Funeral Home or online at www.mackeys.ca


Published in Kawartha Region News on Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
