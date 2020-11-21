1/1
Michael Wayne NOBLE
1956 - 2020
1956 - 2020 Michael Wayne Noble, father of Shawn & Cassie Noble, passed away in Ross Memorial Hospital on Saturday, November 14th, 2020, after a difficult battle with Melanoma. His kindness, quick wit, humour, and talkative nature shone through till the end, and will not be forgotten by the many who knew and loved him. Survived by his Mother Kathleen, twin Brother Terrance, Sisters Donna & Karen, and his two children. A public Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. "There was nowhere to go but everywhere, so just keep on rolling under the stars." - Jack Kerouac

Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE
24 Mill Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 2L1
705-324-3205
