1956 - 2020 Michael Wayne Noble, father of Shawn & Cassie Noble, passed away in Ross Memorial Hospital on Saturday, November 14th, 2020, after a difficult battle with Melanoma. His kindness, quick wit, humour, and talkative nature shone through till the end, and will not be forgotten by the many who knew and loved him. Survived by his Mother Kathleen, twin Brother Terrance, Sisters Donna & Karen, and his two children. A public Celebration of his Life will be held at a later date. "There was nowhere to go but everywhere, so just keep on rolling under the stars." - Jack Kerouac



