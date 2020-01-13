Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
(705) 328-2721
Resources
More Obituaries for Michele Stephenson-Tutt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michele Stephenson-Tutt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Entered into rest at the Ross Memorial Hospital on Monday January 6, 2020 at the age of 54. Michele was the loved wife of Stephen Tutt. Loving daughter of Ron and Sandy Stephenson. Dear sister of Wendy Brewster (Calvin). Cherished Aunt of Chas and Allison Brewster. Michele will be dearly missed by all the dart players in the Omemee area. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. If desired memorial donations to the Humane Society may be made through Mackey Funeral Home, Lindsay or online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michele's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -