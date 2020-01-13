|
Entered into rest at the Ross Memorial Hospital on Monday January 6, 2020 at the age of 54. Michele was the loved wife of Stephen Tutt. Loving daughter of Ron and Sandy Stephenson. Dear sister of Wendy Brewster (Calvin). Cherished Aunt of Chas and Allison Brewster. Michele will be dearly missed by all the dart players in the Omemee area. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. If desired memorial donations to the Humane Society may be made through Mackey Funeral Home, Lindsay or online at www.mackeys.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 13, 2020