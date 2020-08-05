Mike Beaumier

Passed away suddenly on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the age of 31. He will be remembered by his foster family Sandra Lee, David, Rick Hobbs, and his many friends. Cremation has taken place. A service will be held on August 6, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Mackey Funeral Home Chapel. If desired, memorial donations to The Centre of Addiction and Mental Health would be appreciated by the family. Donations and condolences may be made through the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay or online at www.mackeys.ca