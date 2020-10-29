Mike GILLHOOLLEY

Peacefully at Hospice Peterborough on October 18, 2020 at the age of 72. Loving husband of Julie for 42 years. Dear father of Sean (Candace). Cherished papa of Ronin and Autumn. Dear brother of Kathy (Herb) Chapman. Predeceased by his siblings Flo, Sonny and Pat. Will be sadly missed by nieces Sydney, Jill and nephew Brad. A Celebration of Mike's Life will be held at a later date. As expressions of sympathy, donations to Hospice Peterborough would be appreciated. Online condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca
Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 29, 2020.