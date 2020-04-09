|
Beloved wife of Armand ("Army" - predeceased). The LaBarre family would like to share our relationship with "Bubbles". She was married to "Army" until he died in August of 2002. Bubbles was a homebody. Army was the adventurous one - venturing to the 'Big City' to visit family. In Havelock, he was involved in community activities, services, and worked hard and lovingly on his gardens. After their move to Havelock, the LaBarre family planned yearly trips for Canada Day celebrations. The family went to them. Bubbles loved to have visitors. She always had a cup of tea for you and welcomed you warmly. The LaBarre's are a large group and would never put unnecessary stress on anyone, so the feast was a collective smorgasbord of good food. Everything was provided - right down to the dishes and cutlery. These Canada Day celebrations went on before Army passed - he so loved to be with his immediate family - and continued for a short time following his death. Bubbles was never far from the hearts of her family (extended family definitely included). She will forever be remembered lovingly ... and never forgotten. Although it was her wish not to have a formal 'Celebration of Life' - her life will certainly be celebrated by The LaBarre family. May the Lord welcome Bubbles into his loving arms. Rest in Peace.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 9, 2020