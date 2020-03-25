Home

Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
(705) 328-2721
Milford MAGUIRE

Milford MAGUIRE Obituary
My beloved Milford passed away on Sunday, March 22, 2020 at the Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay at the age of 86. Loving partner of Rosemary Cunnington for 24 years. Father of Dana Maguire, Lynn (Mike Gajski), predeceased by son Darrell Maguire, step-father of Rick Eades (Donna) and Faye (Steve McClure). Proud grandfather of Sherri (Cliff), Shawn, Kyle, Tyler, Rick Jr., Lana, and great-grandfather of Ava Eades. Milford is survived by his brother Phillip and predeceased by siblings Howard, Lillian, Joyce, Florence, Earl, and Lloyd. He will be dearly remembered by his nieces, nephews, extended family, and many friends. A service will take place at a later date. If desired, memorial donations to the Humane Society of Kawartha Lakes would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay (705-328-2721)
Published in Kawartha Region News on Mar. 25, 2020
