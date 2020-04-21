|
|
CARR, Millie Margaret (nee Morrison)It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Millie Carr, born in Stirling Ontario to the late John and Minnie Morrison. Millie passed away at the Lanark Lodge Nursing Home in Perth on Monday April 13th, 2020 at the age of 96. She was the much loved wife of the late Frank Lain and the late Percy Carr. She will be forever loved by her children Carol Reddick (Greg), Bill Lain (Dawn-Marie), Robert Lain (Anna) and David Lain (Pat), as well as fondly remembered by her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is predeceased by her sons Doug and Ronald. Millie is also survived by her sisters Mary Bedford-Moore (late Jim), Frances Merrick (Bob) and predeceased by siblings Nellie, Edna, Alice and Morris. Arrangements have been entrusted to the STIRLING FUNERAL CHAPEL 87 James St. Stirling (613-395-2424). A Private Graveside Service will be held at Mont Nebo Cemetery, Springbrook. If desired, donations in her memory can be made to the Alzheimer's Society are appreciated. For online condolences please visit https://www.rushnellfamilyservices.com/Millie was a woman of faith and modeled this in her kind words and actions every day of her life. Millie lived for the Lord and the love of her family and many special friends. She had a love for her sisters that was remarkable, and of course, there was always time for a group picture, a game of euchre, lots of laughs and a good meal. Millie was proud and adored all her children. She and her daughter Carol were "best friends". They shared a special bond, and in Millie's later years, Carol lovingly became Millie's primary caregiver.Her heart is broken but filled with a lifetime of beautiful memories. "Our angel on earth is now watching over all of us"
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 21, 2020