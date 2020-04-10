|
|
Sadly, passed away at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon on Sunday April 5, 2020 at the age of 91. Miriam is loved and will be deeply missed by her children Garry (Ursela), Ed (Joanne), Barbara (Rich) Coulter, and Robert (Debra). She is cherished by her 9 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband of 69 years Robert Earl Newhook. At this time, a private family service will take place with interment at Verulam Cemetery. As time and situation allows, a public funeral service will be planned at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, BOBCAYGEON. If desired, donations may be made to the Bobcaygeon COVID-19 Relief Fund. Friends and family may send condolences, and/or make donations by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 10, 2020