Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Miriam Newhook
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Miriam Louise Newhook


1929 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Miriam Louise Newhook Obituary
Sadly, passed away at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon on Sunday April 5, 2020 at the age of 91. Miriam is loved and will be deeply missed by her children Garry (Ursela), Ed (Joanne), Barbara (Rich) Coulter, and Robert (Debra). She is cherished by her 9 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her husband of 69 years Robert Earl Newhook. At this time, a private family service will take place with interment at Verulam Cemetery. As time and situation allows, a public funeral service will be planned at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, MONK CHAPEL, BOBCAYGEON. If desired, donations may be made to the Bobcaygeon COVID-19 Relief Fund. Friends and family may send condolences, and/or make donations by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-738-3222.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Apr. 10, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Miriam's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -