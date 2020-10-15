1/1
Mitchell Leroy Zubray
Peacefully at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ontario, on Thursday, October 8, 2020. Mitch Zubray formerly of Lethbridge, Alberta was the beloved husband of the late Marlene Laverne Zubray who just passed away on September 28th. They were married for 36 years. Loving stepfather of Don Harker and his wife Laura of Devon, Alberta and Launa and her husband Cameron Macey of Fenelon Falls. Cherished step-grandfather of Charles Lee Harker of Devon, Alberta, Nicole and her husband Alejandro Alvarez of The Republic of Columbia, Kyle Lewis and his wife Rheanna of Carstairs, Alberta, Brianna Lewis and Jeff Humphries of Fenelon Falls and step-great-grandfather of Elyse, Harrison and new great-daughter due in December. Mitch is predeceased by his brother Stan Johnson. Private family arrangements have been entrusted to JARDINE FUNERAL HOME, 8 Princes St. W., Fenelon Falls, Ontario. To leave an online condolence, make a memorial donation to the Heart and Stroke Foundation of Canada or share a story please visit: www.jardinefuneralhome.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jardine Funeral Home
8 Princes' Street West
Fenelon Falls, ON K0M 1N0
(705) 887-3130
