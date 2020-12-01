In loving memory of Mona Olivia Paroussis (nee Gouvea) who passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Beloved wife of Laurence Smith, devoted mother of Michael (Katherine) Kelly (Derek), Brent (Pam) Melanie (Mike) Bill (Wendy). Loving Grandma to Connor, Eden, Kendall, Crawford, Olivia, Suzana, Reign, Dante, Liberty, Zen, Mason, Mia, Howie, Ryan, Jenna and baby Mikey on the way. Sister to Joni (John) Paul (Colleen) John and June. Mona was born in Framingham, Massachusetts on August 17, 1954, She grew up in Westborough, Ma and moved to Ontario, Canada in 1972. Mona was an entrepreneur for over 40 years. Opening and operating 3 restaurants, Elm tree country block in Oakwood as well as chip off the old block. In her "spare time" she renovated century homes and apartments to rent, decor was a passion of hers. Mona, over the years volunteered for many non profit organizations including Saint Vincent's kitchen in Oshawa and Vicki's Values in Lindsay and was President of the Kawartha Lakes Cancer society for a time. She had an abundance of energy, there wasn't anything she couldn't accomplish. She loved her family fiercely and always put them first. She had 16 wonderful years with her husband Laurence, in beautiful Bobcaygeon. Her retirement was busy, She prioritized and devoted her time to helping her family, she was always a huge part of their lives. She found time to be a good sister, aunt and friend to many that she cherished so much. Mona touched the lives of many and will continue to make a difference in our lives. The world has lost an angel, words can not describe how dearly she will be missed. We all love you, until we meet again. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Canadian Cancer Society. A celebration of life for Mona will be held in the spring 2021.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store