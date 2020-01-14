|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Monica Perk on January 9, 2020 after a long and challenging battle of Cancer. Forever loved and remembered by her daughter Julia Perk, her mother Erica Perk, her siblings and in-laws, Fred Perk, Caroline Maset, Dennis Maset, Jeanette Perk, Tor Windelov, Mark Perk, her nieces Stephanie, Veronica and Sonia Maset and Gerhard Kloth. Monica was born on February 18, 1968 to Manfred and Erica Perk. She grew up in Ida, Ontario and then later graduated from Wilfred Laurier and attained her MBA - Finance from York University. Monica was known for her excellence in numbers but known more for how strong of a fighter she was. Throughout her whole life, if she wanted something, she stopped at nothing till she accomplished it. She beat third stage throat cancer on May 4, 2017 but later got diagnosed with third stage lung cancer on May 2, 2019. Everyday she put on her strongest face and showed everyone all the fight she had in her. When you couldn't find Monica around the house, she was almost always in the garden. She loved growing vegetables and making things beautiful. She loved all plants, but her favorite were daisies. She was a generous spirit, always seeking to help anyone who needed it. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Thomas More Roman Catholic Church, Millbrook, ON at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 17th with a lunch gathering after. In memory of Monica, donations to your local Hospice, the , or a would be appreciated by the family. Online donations or condolences may be made at www.fallis-shields.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 14, 2020