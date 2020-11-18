1/1
Muriel Elizabeth McINTOSH
Passed away at the Ross Memorial Hospital Lindsay on Monday, November 16, 2020. Muriel (Torrance) McIntosh of Cannington and formerly of Beaverton was in her 100th year. Loved mother of Beverley (Dan) McElroy of Beaverton, Ted (Cathy) McIntosh of Huntsville, Linda (Bob) Graham of Beaverton, and Debbie McIntosh of Sebright. Loved Nana of eight grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents and one brother. Due to COVID19 restrictions a private service by invitation only will be held at the Mangan Funeral Home, Beaverton (705-426-5777). Interment Erskine Cemetery, Pickering. If so desired memorial donations in memory of Muriel to a charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences are welcomed at www.manganfuneralhome.com

Published in Kawartha Region News on Nov. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Mangan Funeral Home
332 Osborne Street
Beaverton, ON L0K 1A0
705-426-5777
