Entered into rest at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 just prior to celebrating her 95th birthday. Muriel is predeceased in 2015 by her loving husband of 73 years, Sandy. Much loved Mom of Bob (Kathy) Horne, Helen (Robert) McKnight, and Margie (Jim) Adams. Muriel is a loving grandma of 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Muriel will be sadly missed by her older sister Wilhelmine and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will take place at the Stoddart Funeral Home, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay on Monday, June 8 from 12:00 p.m. until time of private funeral service in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. Cremation will follow and an interment of cremated remains will take place at Sandy Lake Cemetery, Lakehurst. If desired, a memorial donation to the Humane Society of Kawartha Lakes would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 6, 2020.