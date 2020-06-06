Muriel HORNE
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Muriel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Entered into rest at Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay on Tuesday, June 2nd, 2020 just prior to celebrating her 95th birthday. Muriel is predeceased in 2015 by her loving husband of 73 years, Sandy. Much loved Mom of Bob (Kathy) Horne, Helen (Robert) McKnight, and Margie (Jim) Adams. Muriel is a loving grandma of 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Muriel will be sadly missed by her older sister Wilhelmine and many nieces and nephews. Visitation will take place at the Stoddart Funeral Home, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay on Monday, June 8 from 12:00 p.m. until time of private funeral service in the chapel at 1:00 p.m. Cremation will follow and an interment of cremated remains will take place at Sandy Lake Cemetery, Lakehurst. If desired, a memorial donation to the Humane Society of Kawartha Lakes would be appreciated by the family. Online donations and condolences can be made at www.stoddartfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Visitation
12:00 PM
STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE
Send Flowers
JUN
8
Funeral service
01:00 PM
STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE
24 Mill Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 2L1
705-324-3205
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved