Peacefully at Centennial Place LTC, Millbrook, on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the age of 90. Muriel Post (nee Davies) was the beloved partner of the late William Auld. Loving mother of Janet Holland (Bob), Debbie Skitch (Bill) and Darlene Post (Mike Butler). Loving grandmother of Darren Chambo, Nicholas and Behn Holland, Steve Skitch (Meghan Nerad), Kasey Skitch and the late Mitchell Plunkett. Loved great grandmother of Jaxxon Skitch. Dear sister of Irene Payne (Larry), Marion Wilson (the late Wayne), the late Eleanor Hooper (the late Gerry), and the late Bob Davies (the late Jeanette). Muriel will be missed by many loving nieces and nephews. Predeceased by Edward "Ted" Post and Tony Caravaggio. The family wishes to express their appreciation for the wonderful care their mom received at the Centennial Place LTC. Private family services will be held. In memory of Muriel, donations to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home and online condolences or donations may be made at fallis-shields.com
.