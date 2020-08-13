Peacefully at the Ross Memorial Hospital on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the age of 91. Muriel Moore (nee Hammond), was the beloved wife of George A. Moore. Loving mother of Bill Leech and his wife Rose. Predeceased by her parents, her sister and her brothers. At Muriel's request there will be no visitation or service. In memory of Muriel, donations to your local Salvation Army would be appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to Fallis & Shields Funeral Home and online condolences or donations may be made at fallis-shields.com
.