Muriel was the second last born, and at age 98, was the last survivor of fifteen children born into the Hrynewich family of Wakaw, Saskatchewan. After, moving to Ontario, she met and married John, and after farming near Pontypool for several years, they moved to Bowmanville and later to Millbrook. During those years, they raised four children; Phyllis, Edith, Kenneth and Laverne. There were five grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and 8 great-great grandchildren. She will be fondly remembered by her family and friends. Memorial donations if desired, can be made to the Pontypool Cemetery Board or to a . Online condolences may be made at ComstockKaye.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 23, 2020