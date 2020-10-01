1/1
Muriel "Bette" (Kent) WARNKE
Peacefully with family by her side on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre at the age of 90. Beloved wife of the late John Warnke. Loving mother of April (Glenn). Proud grandmother of Tanya (Nigel), Lacy (John), Shara, Lesley (Steve) and Andre (Ashlyn). Dear great grandmother of 12 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Bette was greatly loved and will be missed by all her friends and family. Bette was a long time resident of Rubidge Retirement Home. In her early years she was a member of the Canadian Airforce. Cremation is entrusted to Peterborough Cremation Services. If desired donations may be made to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre or the Alzheimer's Society.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
