Passed away peacefully at Campbellford Memorial Hospital on Friday, May 8, 2020 in his 79th year. Beloved partner of Armella Moring. Father of Cheryl Lamey (Ken), Curtis, Christopher (Cathie), and step father of Paul (Denise). Grandfather of six, great-grandfather of six, step-grandfather of two and stepgreat-grandfather of one. He is survived by his sister Betty Patoff. Murray was the son of the late Walter and Marie and was born in Toronto. He is predeceased by six brothers and three sisters. He was well known as the financial executive of the Campbellford Memorial Hospital for 25 year. He was also involved in many projects and programs with local clubs like the Pisces Pete Park in Hastings. Cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery, Havelock at a later date. Donations may be made to the Canadian Cancer Society. Online condolences may be made at www.brettfuneralchapels.com.
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 12, 2020.