Entered rest Tuesday, February 18, 2020 while surrounded by her family. She was in her 86th year. Nadine was the daughter of the late Harold and Mildred Freelen of Kirkfield. She was the cherished sister of Alberta (predeceased), Edward (predeceased), and Judy. Nadine was the loving mother of Lawrence Wright (Wendy) and Marilyn Wright (Jim Reaman); proud Grandma of Jennifer Newell (Toby) and Kristie Stephens (Shaun); and Great-Nan to Emerson, Amelia, and Cayden Newell. Nadine was a lifetime member of Girl Guides Canada, HAAO and the Ross Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. She will be missed by her family and friends and will be remembered especially for her knitting, cookies, and hugs. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Ross Memorial Hospital, Peterborough Regional Health Centre ICU, or . A special thanks to the doctors and nurses who cared for Nadine. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will be at Lakeview Cemetery, Kirkfield.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Feb. 22, 2020
