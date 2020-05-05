Nancy Arlene HARRISON
1949-08-20 - 2020-05-01
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away peacefully with family by her side at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday May 1, 2020 in her 71st year. Nancy is loved and will be missed by her husband of 50 years Laverne. She is the devoted mom of Jamie, Jeff, Scott & Cody (Angel) and loving Gramma of Nicholas, Blair and Kristi. Cherished sister of Stan (Darlene) and Ruth (Brian), and sister-in-law of Margaret Greystock, Marilyn Chappell and Bev Chappell. Predeceased by her parents Tom & Florence (Golloher) Chappell, siblings Tom, Audrey (Dave), Reg (Marie), Doug (Pat) and Les, brothers-in-law Edwin, Ernie Sheppard, and Donovan Sheppard (Judy) and sisters-in-law Eileen Kellar and Phyllis Kerst. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, NORWOOD CHAPEL. Cremation. A Celebration of Nancy's Life will take place at a later date. The family graciously asks any memorial donations be given to the P.R.H.C. Cardiac Care Centre, as thanks for the care and compassion Nancy received while in their care. Donations and/or condolences may be made by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-639-5322.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Hendren Funeral Homes - Norwood Chapel
36 Queen Street
Norwood, ON K0L 2V0
(705) 639-5322
Order by phone: (800) 351-7616
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved