Passed away peacefully with family by her side at Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Friday May 1, 2020 in her 71st year. Nancy is loved and will be missed by her husband of 50 years Laverne. She is the devoted mom of Jamie, Jeff, Scott & Cody (Angel) and loving Gramma of Nicholas, Blair and Kristi. Cherished sister of Stan (Darlene) and Ruth (Brian), and sister-in-law of Margaret Greystock, Marilyn Chappell and Bev Chappell. Predeceased by her parents Tom & Florence (Golloher) Chappell, siblings Tom, Audrey (Dave), Reg (Marie), Doug (Pat) and Les, brothers-in-law Edwin, Ernie Sheppard, and Donovan Sheppard (Judy) and sisters-in-law Eileen Kellar and Phyllis Kerst. Arrangements entrusted to THE HENDREN FUNERAL HOMES, NORWOOD CHAPEL. Cremation. A Celebration of Nancy's Life will take place at a later date. The family graciously asks any memorial donations be given to the P.R.H.C. Cardiac Care Centre, as thanks for the care and compassion Nancy received while in their care. Donations and/or condolences may be made by visiting www.hendrenfuneralhome.com or by calling 705-639-5322.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on May 5, 2020.