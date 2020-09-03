It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Nancy Helene Pigeon at the age of 77. Nancy passed away on Saturday August 22nd at Hospice Peterborough. Daughter of Albert and Eleanor Calcott. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Jack (2011) with whom she enjoyed a wonderful life for almost 46 years. Loving mother of Steven (Debbie), Suzanne (John) Frank, and Jeffrey (Becky). Cherished grandmother of Alisha, Luke, Bria, Megan, Emma, Grace, Dylan, Olivia and Abigail. Dear sister of Dianne (Pete) Hiller, Barb (Michael) Reinert and Michael Calcott. Sister in-law to Paul (Colleen) and Ann (Norm) Prosser. Best friend of Marylyn Tilley. The immediate family will be holding a private service. Our family would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all the staff at Hospice Peterborough. In memory of Nancy, donations may be made to Hospice Peterborough.