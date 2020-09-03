1/1
Nancy Helene PIGEON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Nancy Helene Pigeon at the age of 77. Nancy passed away on Saturday August 22nd at Hospice Peterborough. Daughter of Albert and Eleanor Calcott. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Jack (2011) with whom she enjoyed a wonderful life for almost 46 years. Loving mother of Steven (Debbie), Suzanne (John) Frank, and Jeffrey (Becky). Cherished grandmother of Alisha, Luke, Bria, Megan, Emma, Grace, Dylan, Olivia and Abigail. Dear sister of Dianne (Pete) Hiller, Barb (Michael) Reinert and Michael Calcott. Sister in-law to Paul (Colleen) and Ann (Norm) Prosser. Best friend of Marylyn Tilley. The immediate family will be holding a private service. Our family would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all the staff at Hospice Peterborough. In memory of Nancy, donations may be made to Hospice Peterborough.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Kawartha Region News on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery
2510 Bensfort Rd.
Peterborough, ON K9J 1C5
(705) 745-6984
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Highland Park Funeral Centre and Cemetery

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved