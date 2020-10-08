On September 25, 2020, Mom finally got her long-awaited wish to rejoin her beloved husband of 60 years, Ken (deceased January 2015). Mom had just turned 89 in August. We, her children, Lise Ireland (Brian), Cheryl Paget (predeceased by Scott), Wayne Hopkins (Mary), and David Hopkins (Dayna) are sad to see her go but wish her and Dad eternal peace and happiness now that they are together again. Mom had eight grandchildren - Meghan, Victoria, Chris, Carlie, James, Terry, Jonathan and Wendy, and seven great-grandchildren - Dylan, Paige, Wyatt, Rylyn, Shawn, Brooklyn and Avery. She is predeceased by her parents Robert and Helen Robinson, her brother Ronnie and his wife Jackie and her sister Helen and her husband Leo. Mom is also remembered by many nieces and nephews as well as great nieces and nephews. We wish to extend our very sincere thanks to all the staff at Rubidge Retirement Residence for their exemplary care and compassion for Mom for the last five years. Arrangements are entrusted to Ashburnham Funeral Home with a private family gathering at a later date. Online condolences may be left at AshburnhamFuneral.ca