|
|
On Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Toronto General Hospital with her family by her side. Natalie Allen of Fenelon Falls was in her 44th year. Natalie was the devoted mother of Henry and the beloved partner of Randy Steward. Loving daughter of Harmon "Pug" Allen and the late Fern (nee Wood) Allen, 2009. Dear sister of Dawn Spencley and her husband Michael and will be remembered always by her niece, Avery and her nephew, Gregory. Nat is survived by her many aunts, uncles, cousins, colleagues and friends. The family of Natalie Allen will receive friends for a gathering to celebrate her life at the Fenelon Falls Community Centre, 27 Veteran's Way, Fenelon Falls, on Saturday, February, 15, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. If desired memorial donations to the Five Counties Children's Centre Kawartha Lakes would be appreciated. To leave an online condolence, make a memorial donation or share a story please visit: www.jardinefuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 28, 2020