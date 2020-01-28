Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jardine Funeral Home
8 Princes' Street West
Fenelon Falls, ON K0M 1N0
(705) 887-3130
Resources
More Obituaries for Natalie Allen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Natalie Ladean Allen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
On Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Toronto General Hospital with her family by her side. Natalie Allen of Fenelon Falls was in her 44th year. Natalie was the devoted mother of Henry and the beloved partner of Randy Steward. Loving daughter of Harmon "Pug" Allen and the late Fern (nee Wood) Allen, 2009. Dear sister of Dawn Spencley and her husband Michael and will be remembered always by her niece, Avery and her nephew, Gregory. Nat is survived by her many aunts, uncles, cousins, colleagues and friends. The family of Natalie Allen will receive friends for a gathering to celebrate her life at the Fenelon Falls Community Centre, 27 Veteran's Way, Fenelon Falls, on Saturday, February, 15, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. If desired memorial donations to the Five Counties Children's Centre Kawartha Lakes would be appreciated. To leave an online condolence, make a memorial donation or share a story please visit: www.jardinefuneralhome.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Natalie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -