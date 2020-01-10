|
Entered into rest at the Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Nate, in his 78th year, was the beloved husband of Joan (nee Thomas). Loving father of Sue Ellen and her husband Craig Sutton of Reaboro and Natalie and her husband Stuart Henry of Bracebridge. Cherished poppa of Benjamin, Lexi and Sadie. Dear brother of Louise McMillan and her husband Bill of Belleville and predeceased by his brother Peter Houghton and by his sister and brother-in-law Josephine and Glen Tamlin. Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews and by the Thomas girls and their spouses. In keeping with Nate's wishes, cremation has taken place and an interment will be held later at Riverside Cemetery, Lindsay. If desired, memorial donations to the Kidney Foundation of Canada or the Canadian Liver Foundation would be appreciated and may be arranged through the STODDART FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTRE, 24 Mill Street, Lindsay, Ontario K9V 2L1 (705-324-3205). Online condolences may be directed to www.stoddartfuneralhome.com