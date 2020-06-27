nee Acaro Angelina Marie "Angie" Wells
Passed away peacefully on Tuesday June 23, 2020 at PRHC. Angie, beloved wife and best friend of 49 years to Harold. Loving mother to Angie Starkey (Matt) and Art Wells (Annemarie). Proud grandmother to Adrienne Wells (Mitch), Alex, and Avrie Starkey. Angie will be forever remembered by her sisters, Antoinette, of Peterborough and Teresa, Judy and Cindy all of Italy. A private family service will be held at a later date. At the request of her husband, and in lieu of flowers, donation can be made to the heart and stroke foundation in Angies name.

Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 27, 2020.
