nee Bain Sharon Lynn Crowe
In Loving Memory of Sharon Lynn Crowe (nee Bain) Passed away peacefully at the Haliburton Hospital after a courageous 8 year battle with cancer on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at the age of 55. Loving wife of Steve and mother of Abby Campbell (Judd) and JD Crowe (Abby). Proud GG to Hudson and Isla Crowe and Kain Campbell. Dear daughter of Catherine and the late Willis Bain (1989) and sister to Michelle Hinkle (Steve) and Christine Bain. Fondly remembered by her many nieces, nephews, family and friends. It was Sharon's wish for cremation and a Celebration of her Life will be announced at a later date. For those who wish to make a donation in memory of Sharon, they can be made to the SPCA would be appreciated by the family and can be arranged through the Gordon A. Monk Funeral Home Ltd., P.O. Box 427, Minden, Ontario K0M 2K0. www.gordonmonkfuneralhome.com

Published in Kawartha Region News on Aug. 6, 2020.
