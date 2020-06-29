HEYES, Lillian "Marie" (nee Brown) - At the Ross Memorial Hospital on Saturday, June 27, 2020, Marie passed away peacefully at the age of 95. Beloved wife of the late Herbert. Loving and devoted mother of Jim, Carole (Don) and Doug (Minka). Proud grandmother of 8 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great- grandchild. Marie will be sadly missed by her family, friends and all who knew her, and her love will continue to be felt by us all. There will be a private burial at Rosemount Memorial Gardens, Peterborough. When public health restrictions allow, there will be a celebration of Marie's life. In lieu of flowers, in memoriam donations to the Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated by the family and can be made; along with expressions of condolence, at www.lakelandfuneralcentre.com
Published in Kawartha Region News on Jun. 29, 2020.