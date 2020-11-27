Passed away peacefully at the Ross Memorial Hospital, Lindsay on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the age of 84. Beloved wife of the late Bill (Willie) Williams. Predeceased by her parents Marg and Jack Crafton. Loving mom of Barb Hawkins (Ron Webster). Loving grandma of Scott Hawkins and Kim Hawkins (Kurtis Richmond)and great-grandma of Wyatt Hawkins, Kylee and Korben Richmond. Many thanks to her friend of many years Verlene Sinclair, you always gave her that get up and go. Thank you Steve Sinclair and your kids for always coming to visit and the many texts. Dawn was a long time employee of Race Toyota. Race Toyota was and still is our extended family. A heartfelt thank you to The Ross Memorial Hospital for your kindness and care. Dawn was a lifetime member of The Royal Canadian Legion. In keeping with Dawn's wishes, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation or service. If desired, donations to The Royal Canadian Legion - Branch #67 would be appreciated. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay (705-328-2721). Donations and condolences may be made through the funeral home or online at www.mackeys.ca