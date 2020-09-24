Passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020 in her 88th year at Springdale Country Manor in Cavan Monaghan. Liz will be sadly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her daughter Yvonne (Bob) of Peterborough, son Ted (Cheryl) of Tillsonberg, son Tony (Nicky) of Nova Scotia, her sisters Joan Stamp and Beryl Remp, her grandsons Brent (Kristy), Adam Murray, Matthew Burton and her great-grandsons Carter and Griffin Murray. Predeceased by her husband Roger and her sons Rodney and Mark and her sisters Olive and Florence. Liz was born in St. John's Newfoundland. Before moving to Peterborough, Liz lived in Nova Scotia for 10 years as well as Stirling, Belleville, St. Catherine's and Oakville, Ontario. She made many friends everywhere she lived. She had a variety of work venues but her favourite was Medical Transcriptionist. She enjoyed the Red Hatter's in Nova Scotia and was on a variety of committees and boards. She loved people and enjoyed the interaction with the staff and volunteers at Springdale Country Manor for over 6 years. There will be a private family service and interment at St. James Cemetery, Belleville. In memory of Liz, donations to a charity of your choice
would be appreciated. Funeral arrangements entrusted to PETERBOROUGH CREMATION SERVICES, 705-740-0404.