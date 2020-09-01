1/2
nee Elsie Barbara Joan LaCourse
It is with great sadness and much love that the family announces the passing of Barbara Joan LaCourse (nee Elsie) after a courageous battle with cancer. She entered into rest at the Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay, Ontario surrounded by her children on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at the age of 84. Barbara was the beloved wife of the late John LaCourse and loving mother to Stephen (and Dorothy) and Diane Williamson (and Richard Rock). Cherished grandmother to Daryll (and Jodi), James, Scott, Grace Williamson (and Kevin Lewis) and Megan Williamson and doting great-grandmother to Avery and Holly. Dear sister to Dorothy (and Paul) Ashley. Also missed greatly by Archie the cat. Barbara was born to Robert and Mabel Elsie on November 12, 1935 and lived her early years in the Greater Toronto region. She later relocated to the Kawartha Lakes area spending much of her time at the family home on Cameron Lake. Raised and married in the United Church of Canada, she remained a member throughout her life. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star. Barbara worked as an administrative assistant prior to and after raising her children. In retirement, she was an active volunteer with the Kawartha Lakes Community Care program. As a loving care giver, she dedicated her entire life to helping others. Rest in Peace Mom, you will always be with us living on forever in our hearts. A COVID-safe celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Mackey Celebrations, 35 Lindsay St N, Lindsay, ON. Condolences and donations (in lieu of flowers) to the Canadian Cancer Society or Kawartha Lakes Community Care Foundation may be made through the Mackey Funeral Home, 33 Peel Street, Lindsay, Ontario or online at www.mackeys.ca.


Published in Kawartha Region News on Sep. 1, 2020.
