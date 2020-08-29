At Victoria Manor, Lindsay on Monday, August 24, 2020 in her 93rd year. Bernice, beloved wife of the late Harold Mitchell (2003). Loving mother of Doris Burgomaster (late Doug), Douglas Mitchell (Shirley) and the late Lorne Mitchell. Grandmother of Angela Burgomaster (Ali Jafarpour), Mitchell Burgomaster, Julie Wilson (Tim), Mark Mitchell (Tanya) and Kathy Schmitke (Karl), Kelly (Colleen), Bernice Mitchell (Murray Lambshead). Great Grandmother of Courtney and Zachary Wilson, Madison and Cody Mitchell, Collin and Karley Mitchell, Samuel and Kolton Schmitke. Predeceased by her brothers Alfred, Howard and Bruce and sisters Ruth Berry and Irene Hewitt. Due to covid restrictions a private family service was held. Arrangements entrusted to the COMSTOCK - KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE (705) 745-4683. In memory of Bernice, donations can be made to a charity of your choice
Online condolences may be made at comstockkaye .com