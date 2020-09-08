1/2
nee FALLIS Sadie Bernice "Ruth" BELFRY
Gone to join her loving husband the late Wayne Belfry on Thursday, September 3, 2020 in her 85th year. Loving mother Karen White of Cobourg. Cherished grandma of Barry and Anthony, great-grandma to Adam and Katherine. Dear sister to the late Allan Fallis, Mary (Glen Jones), the late Betty (Harry Toms) and the late Lloyd Fallis. Ruth will be sadly missed by nieces, nephews, family and friends. We will always carry your memory in our hearts. Arrangements entrusted to the COMSTOCK-KAYE LIFE CELEBRATION CENTRE, 356 Rubidge Street. Memorial donations to the Alzheimer Society of Canada, would be greatly appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be made at comstockkaye.com


Published in Kawartha Region News on Sep. 8, 2020.
