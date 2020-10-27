Peacefully at the Peterborough Regional Health Centre on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at the age of 60. Beloved wife of the late Alan Lavery. Loving mother of Adam Welsh, Summer Lavery (James), and Dakota Lavery. Doting grandmother of Kaylee, Harmonee, and Graycee Welsh, and eagerly anticipated grandson, Christopher Davis. Daughter of the late William "Bill" Fletcher (Margaret) and the late Lana MacMurray (Lee). Dear sister of Sharla Quinlan (Gary), Sheryl Dundas (Bob), Shain Fletcher (Debbie), Karrie MacMurray, Darryl Fletcher, and Larry Fletcher (Leeann). Stepsister of Sherry Lee and Terry Lee. Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the HIGHLAND PARK FUNERAL CENTRE, 2510 Bensfort Rd. Peterborough. **You will not be permitted without a reservation, reservations can be made by visiting www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com
or by calling the funeral home from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at (705) 745-6984. Masks or face coverings will be mandatory and COVID-19 protocols will be enforced** A private family service will take place in the Highland Park Chapel with interment at Hiawatha Cemetery. In memory of Shelley, donations to Hiawatha United Church or the PRHC I.C.U would be appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com