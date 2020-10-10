Passed away peacefully with her family by her side, October 7, 2020, after a lengthy battle with COPD, at the age of 77. She was born to the late Ray and Eva Harrison, January 3, 1943, in Minden, Ontario. Lois is survived by her loving husband of 58 years, Raymond, and her children: Ev-Anne (David Graham), Kelli, Corey (Susan Drinkwalter), Krista, Keegan (Bailey), and Arianna (Michael Helm). She will be remembered by her eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Lois leaves behind loving sisters Gloria (Richard), June, and Barbara, and is predeceased by sisters Maisie and Lynn, and brothers Bill and John. Lois was a proud educator for 37 1/2 years. She started her teaching career straight out of high school in Camp 12 in Northwestern Ontario, at the age of 17. A committed and caring teacher, Lois taught grades 1 through 8 at Burnt River Public School and Ridgewood Public School until her retirement in 1997. Always a teacher, Lois tutored for many years and enjoyed sharing her wealth of books and resources with her children and grandchildren. Lois' hands were never idle; she loved knitting, crocheting, sewing and quilting. Every new baby received a beautiful sweater set or bunting bag, blankets and bibs, or a hand-embroidered quilt. Lois took great joy in sending tiny, soft knitted hats to the NICU at Sick Kids, Mount Sinai and Peterborough Regional Health Centre every year. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Canadian Lung Association, the Canadian Cancer Society
or COPD Canada would be appreciated by the family and can be arranged through the Gordon A. Monk Funeral Home Ltd., P.O. Box 427, Minden, Ontario K0M 2K0. www.gordonmonkfuneralhome.com