Yvonne "Marjorie" (Jackson) McQuaid
Of Bethany passed peacefully with family at her side at Ross Memorial Hospital on October 10th 2020. Loving wife of Earl (predeceased 1992), and doting mother to Dale (Peggy), Daniel (Carol) and April Bonneville (Guy). Adoring Grandma to Jamie (Katie), Danielle (Vince), Stephanie (Lucas), Ben (predeceased 1996) and Chantelle (Tyler). She was also thrilled to welcome her great Grandchildren Hunter, Everly, Cameron, Beau, Willow and Charlie. She was the eldest of three sisters, Barbara Quesnel (predeceased 2019) and Wynona Terry of Bowmanville. Yvonne lived for her family with unconditional love and support, never questioning our decisions. Her devoted love for her grandchildren was evident by how they idolized her. As per her wishes, a private family service will take place in the Spring. Memorial donations to the Bethany/Pontypool United Church or the Bethany Athletic Association would be appreciated. Many thanks to the staff on the Palliative Unit for their excellent care during Yvonne's brief stay. "Sleep peacefully, as you have earned it...All our love, Your Family"


Published in Kawartha Region News on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mackey Funeral Home Inc.
33 Peel Street
Lindsay, ON K9V 3L9
705.328.2721
