Passed away suddenly at her residence in Ennismore on Monday, October 12, 2020 in her 78th year. Loving mother of Karen and her husband Wally Janzen and the late Kenneth James. Cherished grandmother of Wyatt and Jayme. Beloved partner of Stanley Stern. Dear sister of Dave James and Frances "Fran" Horling (Harry) and predeceased by Robert "Bob" James (Patricia). Sadly missed by Chris Stern (Amelia) and their children Matthew and Skylar. Lovingly remembered by her nieces; Sonja, Emily, Rachael and nephews; Andy, Danny, Greg, Chris and the late Harold. Also missed by the Armitage family and her canine companion Misty. Cremation has taken place. A private graveside interment will take place in Brockville at a later date. In memory of Carole, donations may be made to the Peterborough Regional Health Centre. Online Book of Condolence may be signed at www.highlandparkfuneralcentre.com